ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10940 visitors online
News Video War
4 555 2

Soldiers of 117th SMB shoot down Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drone in sky. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 117th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drone using a kamikaze drone.

The corresponding video was published by the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Yesterday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator destroyed a Russian Zala Z-16 drone.

See more: Consequences of drone strike on Russian warehouses in Toropets: satellite images. PHOTO

Author: 

drone (1635) elimination (5043) drones (2354)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 