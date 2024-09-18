Soldiers of 117th SMB shoot down Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drone in sky. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 117th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drone using a kamikaze drone.
The corresponding video was published by the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Yesterday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator destroyed a Russian Zala Z-16 drone.
