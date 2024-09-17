ENG
Kamikaze drone destroys enemy UAV "Zala Z-16" in sky. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator has shot down a Russian Zala Z-16 drone in the sky.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"This time with a recording of the attack from another drone. No chance for the drone," the publication added.

Today, soldiers of the 77th SMB shot down a Russian Zala drone using a kamikaze drone.

In addition, a rare Russian reconnaissance UAV "Takhion" was recently destroyed over the Kharkiv region.

