Dog nibbles at body of Russian invader, and another eliminated occupier lies nearby. VIDEO 18+
Abandoned to their fate, starving pets are forced to eat the remains of the bodies of the Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing a dog gnawing on the body of a killed occupier on the battlefield, while another "300" Russian soldier lies nearby.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
