Kamikaze drones detected and destroyed Russian "Msta" self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO

Ukrainian operators of kamikaze drones discovered and destroyed the 152mm "Msta" self-propelled artillery system, which is very rarely seen at the front.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack by Ukrainian soldiers and the detonation of the artillery unit's ammunition was posted on social media.

Read more: AFU received 18 "Bohdana" self-propelled guns, which were financed by Denmark. They were made in two months - head of Ministry of Defense Poulsen