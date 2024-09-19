Kamikaze drones detected and destroyed Russian "Msta" self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO
Ukrainian operators of kamikaze drones discovered and destroyed the 152mm "Msta" self-propelled artillery system, which is very rarely seen at the front.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack by Ukrainian soldiers and the detonation of the artillery unit's ammunition was posted on social media.
