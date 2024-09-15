AFU received 18 "Bohdana" self-propelled guns, which were financed by Denmark. They were made in two months - head of Ministry of Defense Poulsen

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received 18 Bohdan artillery systems, the production of which was financed by Denmark. It took two months to produce the systems.

This was stated by Danish Defence Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen during a speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES), RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

Poulsen said he visited Ukraine in March this year. The main request then was to increase the production of weapons - missiles, drones, and artillery.

"This was the first deal we signed. In July, we submitted an order (to Ukrainian manufacturers - ed.) for the production of 18 Bohdan artillery systems, and this weekend they were already handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," said the Danish defense minister.

He argues that it is much cheaper to produce weapons in Ukraine than to produce or buy them in the West, and it is also cheaper to maintain them.

With this in mind, Paulsen called on European countries to finance weapons production in Ukraine.

In July of this year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the domestic military-industrial complex was actively working to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army. In particular, the production of Bogdan self-propelled artillery systems has been launched.

