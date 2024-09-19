Russia could not have been unaware that rest home in Sumy is not military base, not military facility - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack on the rest home in Sumy and promised to respond to Russian terror.

According to Censor.NET, the president said this in his evening video address.

Rescue operations are underway in Sumy after a Russian bomb struck. It was a hit on a rest home for the elderly. According to the information available now, there were almost 300 people in the building - more than 200 patients and 60 staff members. The evacuation of people is underway and it is being checked whether there are people under the rubble. We already know about the injured, at least one person died. My condolences. Russia could not have been unaware that this rest home is not a military base, not a military facility.

In just one day today - so far - Russian troops have already used almost 90 guided aerial bombs. On our cities, on Ukrainian positions. We will definitely respond to this terror of the Russian army. We will respond tangibly," Zelenskyy said.

On 19 September, Russian occupiers attacked the building of a geriatric home in Sumy. One person was killed and more than 10 people were injured.

