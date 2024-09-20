Ground drone with mounted combat module attacks enemy position and forces occupants to flee. VIDEO

A ground drone with an mounted combat module was used by Ukrainian soldiers in the active phase of an attack on enemy positions.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the battle shows the drone approaching the occupiers' trench and starting to fire small arms at the shelter. The fire does not stop until the invaders, unable to withstand the fire pressure, abandon their position and flee.

"A comprehensive raid on enemy positions using a ground robotic system, FPV and mortar. The result: part of the enemy was destroyed, the rest fled. The NRC received several hits from RPGs and FPVs, but survived, completed the task and returned to restore," the video commentary reads.

