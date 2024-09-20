ENG
Enemy field ammunition depot takes off in air after Ukrainian drone drop. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 115th Brigade accurately dropped a munition and destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack and the moment of the powerful detonation was posted on social media.

