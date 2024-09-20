Chance to win BMW 530 for donation of UAH 500 or more: Fundraising for FPV drones for "Rarog" Battalion. VIDEO
The soldiers of the "Rarog" Battalion of the 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo have announced a fundraiser for FPV drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Participants who donate UAH 500 or more will automatically take part in the draw for a BMW 530.
Details for help:
Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2B7NoUnUGG
Card number: 5375 4112 1874 4972
PayPal: [email protected]
Privat24 envelope: https://www.privat24.ua/send/c7v1y
Privat card number: 5168 7521 0664 0827
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password