Chance to win BMW 530 for donation of UAH 500 or more: Fundraising for FPV drones for "Rarog" Battalion. VIDEO

The soldiers of the "Rarog" Battalion of the 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo have announced a fundraiser for FPV drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Participants who donate UAH 500 or more will automatically take part in the draw for a BMW 530.

Details for help:

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2B7NoUnUGG

Card number: 5375 4112 1874 4972

PayPal: [email protected]

Privat24 envelope: https://www.privat24.ua/send/c7v1y

Privat card number: 5168 7521 0664 0827

