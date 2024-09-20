Chance to win BMW 530 for donation of UAH 500 or more: Fundraising for FPV drones for "Rarog" Battalion. VIDEO

The soldiers of the "Rarog" Battalion of the 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo have announced a fundraiser for FPV drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Participants who donate UAH 500 or more will automatically take part in the draw for a BMW 530.

Details for help:

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2B7NoUnUGG



Card number: 5375 4112 1874 4972



PayPal: [email protected]



Privat24 envelope: https://www.privat24.ua/send/c7v1y



Privat card number: 5168 7521 0664 0827

Watch more: Soldiers of 24th SMB stopped enemy assault and filmed suicide of occupier in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO 18+