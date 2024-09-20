ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10222 visitors online
News Video War
12 465 9

Occupier is crawling from Ukrainian drone and dies after taking cover. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Force of Freedom" battalion of the "Rubizh" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine detected an occupier who was trying to crawl away from death.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers and the occupier's futile attempts to survive was posted on social media.

Watch more: Russian marine shows Ukrainian drone poster with words "Could I eat something. I have no strength" and surrenders. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9070) elimination (5058) National Guard (504) drones (2365)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 