Occupier is crawling from Ukrainian drone and dies after taking cover. VIDEO
Drone operators from the "Force of Freedom" battalion of the "Rubizh" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine detected an occupier who was trying to crawl away from death.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers and the occupier's futile attempts to survive was posted on social media.
