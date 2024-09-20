Soldiers of 63rd SMB repel powerful assault of occupiers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a powerful assault by the Russian occupiers, who used heavy equipment.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In addition to infantry, the enemy used heavy equipment and attacked along the entire area of responsibility of the 63rd Brigade. However, thanks to the resilience of our infantry, skillful reconnaissance work, attack drones, accurate artillery shots and the support of comrades in arms from the 60th Brigade, the attack was repelled.

