Ukraine is actively preparing for talks in US - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced active preparations for talks in the United States, emphasizing that he looks forward to meeting with current US President Joe Biden and both presidential candidates.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in Zelenskyy's evening address on 20 September.

"We are actively preparing for talks in America - President Biden, representatives of both parties in Congress, and we expect to meet with both presidential candidates in the United States," the President noted.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for supporting our independence and for all the assistance provided to help Ukraine survive this war.

"And now we will present a very specific plan on how Ukraine can not only withstand this war, not only maintain the level of resistance as it is now, but now strengthen itself - strengthen itself in a way that will really bring a just peace closer, really bring victory closer. Ukraine counts on this support. It needs it very much. And this is fair. Because when one nation wins the battle for its independence and compliance with international law, the whole world wins. And this is exactly how it should be," Zelenskyy added.

