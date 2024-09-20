Next week I will meet with Zelenskyy for seventh time, commitment to Ukraine is unwavering - Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her commitment to the Ukrainian people on the eve of her meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Next week at the White House, I will meet with President Zelensky for the seventh time. President Biden and I have made it clear that our commitment to the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their freedom, is unwavering," Harris said.

Earlier, the White House said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 26.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he planned to present a plan for Ukraine's victory to Biden, Harris, and Trump.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with von der Leyen: He thanked for EU’s energy support for Ukraine