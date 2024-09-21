Fighters of 46th SAB repelled enemy assault and destroyed 26 units of occupiers’ equipment. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade repelled the enemy assault. The enemy attacked with tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles: in total, the enemy used 52 pieces of equipment.

Our paratroopers destroyed the enemy with artillery fire and FPV drones, and later cleared out Russian infantry in shelters, including burning out the stormtroopers with a termite mixture from the landings, Censor.NET reports.

