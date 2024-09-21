Fighters of 46th SAB repelled enemy assault and destroyed 26 units of occupiers’ equipment. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade repelled the enemy assault. The enemy attacked with tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles: in total, the enemy used 52 pieces of equipment.
Our paratroopers destroyed the enemy with artillery fire and FPV drones, and later cleared out Russian infantry in shelters, including burning out the stormtroopers with a termite mixture from the landings, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password