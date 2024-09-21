ENG
Border guards attacked positions of occupiers and eliminated enemy infantry in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Operators of the bombers of the "Phoenix" unit of the "Revenge" brigade in the Bakhmut direction "walked" through the positions of the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Look: Burnt and mutilated bodies of Russian invaders lie in a field in Luhansk region. VIDEO 18+

