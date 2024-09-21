Burnt and mutilated bodies of Russian invaders lie in field in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade filmed the bodies of Russian invaders scattered across the field in the Svatove sector of the Luhansk region. Some of the occupiers in the video are still alive, but without limbs.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The 4th Mehbat has already killed more than 1,200 Russians in two and a half months of fighting.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch: An occupier abandoned by his commanders dies in a field in Kharkiv region from prolonged bleeding. VIDEO