Border guards eliminated group of invaders with help of "Vampire" shock bomber. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Vampire" brigade eliminated a group of occupants in the Kharkiv region using a Vampire strike bomber.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

