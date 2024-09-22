Border guards eliminated group of invaders with help of "Vampire" shock bomber. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Vampire" brigade eliminated a group of occupants in the Kharkiv region using a Vampire strike bomber.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password