ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11000 visitors online
News Video
11 753 33

In Rostov region of Russian Federation, explosions rang out at night, and fire broke out. VIDEO

Rostov region authorities said that Ukrainian drones attacked the region on the night of 22 September.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev.

Голубєв про атаку безпілотників

According to local residents, explosions were heard in the region, in particular in Artem, KhBK (Cotton Mill in Shakhty), and in neighbouring Kiriivka. They also say that "something is burning" in the area of Lenta.

The network also wrote that the fire could have occurred in the area of the Shakhtyn power substation.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian Federation suffered huge ammunition losses in Toropets, it will affect Russian army operations - British intelligence

Author: 

drone (1648) Russia (11790)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 