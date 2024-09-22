In Rostov region of Russian Federation, explosions rang out at night, and fire broke out. VIDEO

Rostov region authorities said that Ukrainian drones attacked the region on the night of 22 September.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev.

According to local residents, explosions were heard in the region, in particular in Artem, KhBK (Cotton Mill in Shakhty), and in neighbouring Kiriivka. They also say that "something is burning" in the area of Lenta.

The network also wrote that the fire could have occurred in the area of the Shakhtyn power substation.

