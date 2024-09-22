ENG
Russian soldier with disability was taken prisoner by our fighters, later occupier surrendered positions of his colleagues. VIDEO

Alexei Likharev, a 24-year-old native of the Vologda region, has a second disability group, but the Russian was sent to the front. He was captured there.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier even managed to benefit Ukraine - he clearly showed our defenders where his colleagues were, who were later successfully eliminated.

