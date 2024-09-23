ENG
Zelenskyy meets with Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He also met with Senator from this state Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright.

"I am grateful for all the support. We have agreed to work even harder to make our joint strength - of Ukraine and America - grow. And I would like to thank everyone who welcomed us in Scranton with the blue and yellow colours of our flag," he added.

