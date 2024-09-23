Wounded occupier begged for medicine and water from Ukrainian drone and ran to surrender under fire from Russian artillery. VIDEO
The wounded occupier surrendered to the fighters of the 54th Hetman Ivan Mazepa SMB signalling his intention with a drone hovering over the remains of his position.
According to Censor.NET, the drone operator dropped painkillers, water and a note with instructions to the Russian. The video of the occupier's "trophy" process shows that he was being shot at by artillerymen.
"A real thriller from the soldiers of the K-2 battalion of the 54th Mechanised Brigade, who have captured the occupiers with the help of a drone not for the first time. After a failed assault, a Russian soldier sat in a trench for a week without food or water and miraculously survived several drone drops. Then he crawled out of the shelter and asked to be captured. A UAV operator with the call sign "Steiger" dropped painkillers, water and a note with instructions. During the crossing, Russian artillery tried to kill him, but he was very lucky," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
