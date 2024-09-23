Five occupiers are trying to hide under Bradley infantry fighting vehicle from attack of our fighters. VIDEO

After successfully completing combat missions, the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was disabled, but it still became a grave for the occupiers. At first, three Russians hid under the armoured vehicle, but were discovered and eliminated in time by the kamikaze drones of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Strike Drone Company. Then two more occupants decided to choose a Bradley armoured personnel carrier as a hiding place.

As a result, five Russian soldiers were killed wearing this armour in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

