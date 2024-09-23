ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8586 visitors online
News Video War
7 647 5

Soldiers of 56th Mariupol Brigade eliminated Russian soldier with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Operators of attack drones of the "Kateniata" unit of the 56th Separate Mariupol Infantry Brigade eliminated a Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian drone detected a Russian soldier and landed right under his nose, but the warhead did not work. The occupier is defending himself with bricks and seems to be starting to believe in his luck. Suddenly, trouble comes from the rear," the post under the video reads.

Then the second kamikaze drone attacked the Russian invader in the back.

Watch more: Five occupiers are trying to hide under Bradley infantry fighting vehicle from attack of our fighters. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9099) liquidation (2403) 56th separate motorized infantry brigade (21)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 