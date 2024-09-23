Soldiers of 56th Mariupol Brigade eliminated Russian soldier with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Operators of attack drones of the "Kateniata" unit of the 56th Separate Mariupol Infantry Brigade eliminated a Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian drone detected a Russian soldier and landed right under his nose, but the warhead did not work. The occupier is defending himself with bricks and seems to be starting to believe in his luck. Suddenly, trouble comes from the rear," the post under the video reads.

Then the second kamikaze drone attacked the Russian invader in the back.

