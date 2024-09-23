ENG
Our aerial reconnaissance men filmed bodies of eliminated Wagnerites lying on top of each other. VIDEO

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance aircraft spotted a group of eliminated Wagnerites. Our fighters showed that the corpses of the occupiers remained on the battlefield, and the Russian Armed Forces are not evacuating them.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

