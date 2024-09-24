ENG
Kamikaze drone sets fire to Russian "Tor" air defence system. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 77th Airmobile Brigade set fire to a Russian "Tor" SAM using kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of a drone attack on an enemy air defence complex was posted on social media.

"The soldiers of Rubak's unit, the 77th Airmobile Brigade, were flying their long drone peacefully, and then a Tor hit it and shot down the FPV. And he disguised himself. That's why another long drone promptly flew to him and blew up over the SAM. Tor was forced to flee, leaving a long plume of black smoke," the author of the post notes.

