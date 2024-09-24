"There may be trap": how Omega dog handlers are searching for Russian caches in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Several times a week, dog handlers together with sappers of the 2nd detachment of the Omega Special Forces detect Russian caches in de-occupied villages in the Kharkiv region. Russians leave ammunition, grenades, cartridges and other dangerous items in civilian homes, mining their caches.

According to Censor.NET, Butusov Plus journalist Iryna Sampan visited a dacha settlement near Kharkiv with engineers and dog handlers. During the inspection of the houses, the dog Yava found a Russian cache.

