Russian armoured personnel carrier (APC) entering field with uncut grain explodes after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

A drone operator from the "Griffin 501" unit of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion destroyed an enemy armoured personnel carrier, which was turning around and drove into a field with unharvested grain.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack and the powerful explosion after the hit was posted on social media.

Read more: Ukraine may lose several million tons of crops due to explosion of Kakhovka HPP - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

