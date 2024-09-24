Russian armoured personnel carrier (APC) entering field with uncut grain explodes after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO
A drone operator from the "Griffin 501" unit of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion destroyed an enemy armoured personnel carrier, which was turning around and drove into a field with unharvested grain.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack and the powerful explosion after the hit was posted on social media.
