Scouts with two FPV drones burned the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S". VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Wings" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system "Msta-S".

The video was released by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian howitzer was attacked by two long-range FPV drones.

elimination (5047) Defense Intelligence (289)
