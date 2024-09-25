Scouts with two FPV drones burned the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S". VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Wings" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system "Msta-S".

The video was released by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian howitzer was attacked by two long-range FPV drones.

