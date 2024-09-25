Bodies of occupiers lie along road with destroyed Russian equipment. VIDEO

A drone operator from the Omega unit of the National Guard of Ukraine filmed a small stretch of road in the Kharkiv direction, where Russian equipment is burnt and the bodies of the liquidated occupiers are lying on the roadside.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the bodies of five occupants, two of them burnt, and at least eight pieces of destroyed enemy equipment. There is a bomb lying on the roadside that did not detonate when it fell.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

See also Censor.NET: Occupier "caught" a drone-dropped ammunition with his head on the move. VIDEO 18+