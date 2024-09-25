Occupier on move "caught" ammunition dropped from drone with his head. VIDEO 18+
In the Luhansk region, a drone operator from the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade killed an occupier by dropping a charge directly into his head.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on the unit's social media page.
"Destroying the occupier by hitting him on the head with a blunt object. Beauty from a soldier of the 4th meh battalion," the soldiers said in a comment to the video.
