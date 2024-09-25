ENG
Ukrainian aviation and HIMARS missiles strike at occupiers’ command post in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

A complex of reconnaissance UAVs "Shark" of the 128th Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade has detected the occupiers' command post in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian command post was first hit by Ukrainian aircraft, and then a HIMARS missile with a cluster munition hit.

