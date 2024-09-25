Border guards eliminate enemy infantry concentration by precise FPV drone drop into dugout. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk direction, soldiers of the Kramatorsk border guard detachment eliminated a cluster of enemy infantry by dropping an FPV drone into a dugout.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
