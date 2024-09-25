ENG
Warriors of 82nd SAAB attack Russian MTLB in Vovchansk with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Operators of the Wild Division unit of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Bukovyna Brigade destroyed the occupiers' MTLB in Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of a kamikaze drone attack on an enemy armoured vehicle with personnel was published online.

elimination (5047) 82nd Air Assault Brigade (40)
