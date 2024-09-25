Destruction of enemy radar system "Zoopark-1M" in Eastern direction. VIDEO
In the eastern direction, aerial reconnaissance men of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade discovered an enemy Zoopark-1M counter-battery radar system.
According to Censor.NET Ukrainian defenders adjusted their fire, after which the radar system was hit by high-precision weapons.
"In cooperation with a missile unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the target was destroyed," the military added.
