Destruction of enemy radar system "Zoopark-1M" in Eastern direction. VIDEO

In the eastern direction, aerial reconnaissance men of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade discovered an enemy Zoopark-1M counter-battery radar system.

According to Censor.NET Ukrainian defenders adjusted their fire, after which the radar system was hit by high-precision weapons.

"In cooperation with a missile unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the target was destroyed," the military added.

