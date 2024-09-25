ENG
National Guard soldiers destroyed Russian Ural transporting enemy infantry to positions. VIDEO

Soldiers of the UAV strike unit "Hostri Kartuzy" (Peaky Blinders) of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Ural that was transporting enemy infantry to a position near the village of Lyptsi. 

The video of the fighters' combat work was posted on their telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, there are some surviving roosters, but we are actively working to solve this problem," the post added.

