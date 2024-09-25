National Guard soldiers destroyed Russian Ural transporting enemy infantry to positions. VIDEO
Soldiers of the UAV strike unit "Hostri Kartuzy" (Peaky Blinders) of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Ural that was transporting enemy infantry to a position near the village of Lyptsi.
The video of the fighters' combat work was posted on their telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Unfortunately, there are some surviving roosters, but we are actively working to solve this problem," the post added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password