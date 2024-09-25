ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy convoy and Russian soldiers in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 14th separate regiment used unmanned aerial vehicles to detect and destroy an enemy convoy and Russian soldiers in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU Telegram channel.

