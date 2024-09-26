In Russian hospital, crippled occupier was prosthetized with plastic bottles and adhesive tape. VIDEO
In a Russian hospital, the crippled occupier was fitted with prosthetic legs made of plastic bottles and adhesive tape.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier walking on a plastic structure along the hospital corridor was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password