In Russian hospital, crippled occupier was prosthetized with plastic bottles and adhesive tape. VIDEO

In a Russian hospital, the crippled occupier was fitted with prosthetic legs made of plastic bottles and adhesive tape.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier walking on a plastic structure along the hospital corridor was posted on social media.

