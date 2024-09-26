New property of 16 million hryvnias of relatives of traitorous ex-national deputies Medvedchuk and Kozak, which they tried to hide, was discovered - SBI. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers have discovered new property of relatives of former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, which they tried to hide.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the court seized and transferred to the ARMA a new batch of property of Betonbud, which its owners, siblings of Medvedchuk and Kozak, had concealed from the fiscal authorities.

"Law enforcement officers found that the company, which the SBI transferred to the state, had unaccounted for property: a hangar for bulk materials, equipment for concrete production, a warehouse, and office space. The total value of the detected property is almost UAH 16 million," the Bureau said.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Earlier, the SSU reported that a "new batch" of property of the Medvedchuk and Kozak brothers worth another UAH 400 million had been transferred to the ARMA.

The brothers of the former traitorous MPs Medvedchuk and Kozak were also served with a notice of suspicion of tax evasion for over UAH 75 million.

