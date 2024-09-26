Two occupiers are floundering in fire after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO 18+
Two occupants were burned to death after a Ukrainian drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, the cameraman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush SJB caught the invaders when they were hiding under a damaged armoured vehicle.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
