Occupier flies into air after FPV drone hits enemy dugout in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
A Russian occupant flies out of a dugout in the Zaporizhzhia direction after a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password