Occupier flies into air after FPV drone hits enemy dugout in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

A Russian occupant flies out of a dugout in the Zaporizhzhia direction after a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

