Occupiers are shelling place where city of Vovchansk used to be. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the occupiers shooting up the remains of buildings in what used to be the city of Vovchansk with FABs.

According to Censor.NET, the recording made by the operator of the enemy UAV shows the explosions of four bombs: one FAB-3000 and three FAB-1500. The camera covers a large part of the city, which the Russians simply levelled to the ground.

Author: 

