Ukrainian soldiers repelled three waves of mechanized assault of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers repelled three consecutive mechanized attacks by Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers used tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, and MT-LBs to attack the convoy in three rounds. Units of the Third Assault Brigade immediately attacked the convoy with drones and disabled some of the armored vehicles. The surviving tank, which tried to break through, was caught up with FPV. Two more tanks and a bater were hit, stopping the movement, and killing those who tried to escape on the move.

"Efficiency and profit: numerous vehicles were dismantled only by drones, enemy attacks were successfully repelled! FATUM fighters from the Anti-Tank, Primus from the 1st Assault, 2nd Assault, Revenge group from the 1st Mechanised Battalion and our BBS continue to destroy the enemy in the Kharkiv region," the fighters wrote in a commentary to the video of the battle.

