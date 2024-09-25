ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11341 visitors online
News Video War
9 858 12

Russian occupier catches fire and dies in trench after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 3rd SAB eliminated an occupier lying in a trench.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful attack, which was published on social media, shows that after the attack, the Russian caught fire and died in flames.

Read more: ’Wagnerians’ captured in Kharkiv direction, one of them took part in Prigozhin’s uprising - ’Khartiia’ brigade

Author: 

Russian Army (9060) elimination (5047) drones (2360) 3rd SAB (300)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 