Russian occupier catches fire and dies in trench after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 3rd SAB eliminated an occupier lying in a trench.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful attack, which was published on social media, shows that after the attack, the Russian caught fire and died in flames.

