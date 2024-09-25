Russian occupier catches fire and dies in trench after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A drone operator from the 3rd SAB eliminated an occupier lying in a trench.
According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful attack, which was published on social media, shows that after the attack, the Russian caught fire and died in flames.
