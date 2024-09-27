ENG
Kamikaze drone hit occupiers who were riding jet ski on Dnipro River. VIDEO

In the southern direction, drone operators eliminated two occupiers who were riding a jet ski along the Dnipro.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The Southern Defence Forces eliminated jet skiers on the Dnipro River... One drone flew into the decision-making centre of one of the katsaps, the second drone killed a Russian who wanted to escape. An aerial bombing," the commentary to the video reads.

