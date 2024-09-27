Zelenskyy on his meeting with Trump: We have common view that war in Ukraine must be stopped. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"I had a very informative meeting with Donald Trump. I presented him with the Victory Plan. We discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for our people. We discussed many details. Thank you for this meeting! We need a just peace.

We share a common view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped. Putin cannot win. Ukrainians must win," Zelenskyy said.

