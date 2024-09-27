Zelenskyy considers holding presidential election in 2025 - The Economist

Amid declining ratings, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering holding presidential elections in Ukraine in 2025.

According to Censor.NET, The Economist reports.

"Despite the fact that last year all major political parties agreed to postpone the elections until the war ended, Mr. Zelenskyy is said to be considering calling presidential elections next year to consolidate his power," the article says.

The publication, citing data from the US National Democratic Institute, said that Ukrainians' confidence in Zelenskyy dropped from 80% in May 2023 to 45% in 2024.

Presidential elections in Ukraine

In July, in an interview with the BBC, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of holding presidential elections during the war. According to him, if the war continues to drag on, then it will be necessary to look for tools to hold presidential elections, despite the ban on it during martial law.

72% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after the war, according to a KIIS poll.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that under martial law it is impossible to hold elections according to all democratic standards. Therefore, elections in Ukraine will be held after the end of martial law.

