President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will return to Kyiv from Washington without receiving permission to use Western long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia.

"The President of Ukraine appealed to President Biden to lift the restrictions, but left the White House disappointed," the publication writes.

It is noted that during a meeting at the White House, Zelenskyy asked Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris to lift restrictions on Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles, but there were no changes in the US position.

Until now, Western countries have allowed Kyiv to use these missiles only to hit Russian forces in the border areas. Zelenskyy was also supposed to present his plan to win the war, which has been going on for two and a half years.

"However, no change in Washington's position on the use of long-range missiles was announced, and it came less than 24 hours after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin warned that a large-scale air attack on Russia by Western-backed Ukraine could trigger a nuclear response," The Times adds.

As a reminder, US intelligence agencies believe that Russia is likely to respond with greater force to the actions of the United States and its partners if they agree to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia.

The WP wrote that the United States has not heard a convincing argument from Ukraine for permission to strike Russia with Western weapons.

Strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Earlier, the media reported that the United Kingdom would not make a decision on the range of Ukraine's Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia without consulting the United States, as American guidance systems are considered crucial for the missiles to hit their targets.

The State Department said that the United States continues to discuss with its partners the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, but each country has the right to decide on this issue.

CNN believes that strikes with long-range weapons would prevent Russia from deploying troops to the front.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against Russia would "drag NATO into the war."

