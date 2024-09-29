Krasnodar region of Russian Federation was attacked by drones: explosions rang out near military town in Yeysk. VIDEO

On the night of Sunday, 29 September, explosions were heard in several Russian regions. In particular, they were heard in Yeysk (Krasnodar Territory, Russia) near a military camp.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

According to the newspaper, the region was probably hit by drones.

The publication also reminds that the Russian Navy airfield is located there, where the 859th Centre for Combat Use and Retraining of Naval Aviation Flight Personnel of the Russian Navy and the 190th Mixed Aviation Training Regiment of the Navy are based.

The governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, said that in the village of Shabelskoye, Shcherbinovskiy district, the RAB allegedly suppressed a drone that crashed into a tree and exploded, causing the blast wave to smash windows and doors in a nearby house and damaging a car. The governor assures that there were no casualties.

Telegram channels are reporting a fire in the area of the airfield, but there is no official confirmation of the information.