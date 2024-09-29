National Guardsmen from "Kara-Dag" brigade eliminated group of Russian invaders in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
A video showing the combat work of drone operators in the Pokrovsk sector was posted online.
The soldiers of the 2nd Operational Battalion of the 15th Brigade of the "Kara-Dag" NGU eliminated a group of Russian invaders in Donetsk Oblast with accurate ammunition drops and kamikaze drone strikes.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of the occupiers was posted on social media.
