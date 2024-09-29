Defense forces attacked enemy positions, enemy shelters, communication and radio intelligence systems, and also stopped offensive of the occupiers. VIDEO

Every week, the crews of the UAVs of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" destroy dozens of enemy shelters and fortifications, vehicles, personnel and weapons.

This time, Ukrainian defenders attacked enemy positions, enemy shelters, communications and radio reconnaissance systems. The soldiers worked on infantry positions and occupiers' hideouts. The soldiers also stopped Russian assaults.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"Behind each flight are hours of work and planning, the work of engineers, planners and commanders, as well as volunteers and donors who help to provide the units," the soldiers added.

